you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Aug 31, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapdeal announces three day sale ahead of rivals and festival season

This announcement comes at a time when most of the e-commerce firms including Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for the Diwali season sales

With Flipkart deal put off, Snapdeal might see mass exodus in coming days

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce firm Snapdeal which last month decided to go solo after calling off merger talks with rival Flipkart on Thursday announced a three-day sale ahead of the Diwali festival.

The sale which begins on September 1 will see special offers across most categories including “double digit” discounts across categories like electronics and fashion. It has also planned special offers by partnering with banks such as HDFC and HSBC.

Snapdeal is also going to offer gift vouchers from BookMyShow and Yatra for every purchase made.

This announcement comes at a time when most of the e-commerce firms including Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for the Diwali season sales.

Amazon on Thursday also announced the expansion of its fulfilment centre with the addition of a new center in Haryana.

Snapdeal’s decision to go solo came after Flipkart sent a term sheet with a valuation, apparently lower than the company's expectations. Besides that, it also had several clauses and hold-backs. These clauses also included legal liability on board members post deal.

After a lot of back and forth, the company decided to continue as an independent entity even as one of the oldest investor of the company, Kalaari Capital’s Vani Kola criticised the move.

