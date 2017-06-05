App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jun 05, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's small towns lead in demand for solar & green products: Amazon

Over 55 percent of the demand for products in the ‘garden category’ comes from tier II and tier III cities, Amazon India said in a report.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian cites of Barnala, Mysore, Nagercoil, Thane and Tirupur lead the demand for solar powered and green products online, a report by Amazon India on the occasion of World Environment Day revealed.

According to the report, Tier II and Tier III cities are most inclined towards environmentally friendly practices and products.

Over 55 percent of the demand for products in the ‘Garden Category’ comes from tier II and tier III cities, the report said.

Solar lamps and lanterns are the top selling products online in the green category witnessing over 60 percent of customer demand, Amazon said.

“Customers today are more environment conscious and recognize the importance of using clean energy. We are excited by the rising demand for solar and garden products across the country,” Kaveesh Chawla, Director, Category Management, Amazon India said.

New concepts like hydroponics, organic gardening, home composting, air purifying plants and drip irrigation are witnessing an uptake among customers across India.

“We are constantly striving to increase selection to meet customer needs for environment friendly products,” he added.

Barnala tops the list in demand for garden products. From the metros, Bengaluru continues its leadership as the ‘green’ city.

Increased demand has also been witnessed from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

