App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 24, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shubham Housing raises Rs 305 cr led by Premji Invest, Saama exits

Started in 2010, Shubham Housing Finance has so far raised close to USD 70 million in the capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gurgaon-based Shubham Housing on Wednesday announced that it has raised series D round of funding worth Rs 305 crore led by Premji Invest.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investors- Helion Venture Partners and Elevar Equity.

Started in 2010, Shubham Housing Finance has so far raised close to USD 70 million in the capital.

Started by Sanjay Chaturvedi and Ajay Oak, the company provides housing credit such as home loans and home improvement loans for individuals with informal income. It competes with players such as Indiabulls, DHFL, Xrbia, IFMR, etc in the segment.

related news

This round has also seen the exit of Accion's Frontier Investment Group and Saama Capital.

The company along with its private equity investors has also raised debt of more than Rs 800 crore from a number of domestic and international players.

"With this, Shubham is poised to grow its loan book from Rs 1000 crore to more than Rs 6000 crore in the next 5 years," said Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO, Shubham Housing.

Rahul Garg, partner, Premji Invest will join Shubham Housing board, as a result of this funding.

"We fully support the promoters in their endeavour to provide affordable housing solutions for the marginalized sections of society. This is also aligned with the governments stated objective of "Housing for All." Premji Invest will look to work with Shubham founders in building robust processes and systems to help scale the organisation to the next level," said Rahul Garg, Partner, Premji Invest.

tags #Shubham #Startup

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.