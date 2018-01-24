Shubham Housing raises Rs 305 cr led by Premji Invest, Saama exits

Gurgaon-based Shubham Housing on Wednesday announced that it has raised series D round of funding worth Rs 305 crore led by Premji Invest.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investors- Helion Venture Partners and Elevar Equity.

Started in 2010, Shubham Housing Finance has so far raised close to USD 70 million in the capital.

Started by Sanjay Chaturvedi and Ajay Oak, the company provides housing credit such as home loans and home improvement loans for individuals with informal income. It competes with players such as Indiabulls, DHFL, Xrbia, IFMR, etc in the segment.

This round has also seen the exit of Accion's Frontier Investment Group and Saama Capital.

The company along with its private equity investors has also raised debt of more than Rs 800 crore from a number of domestic and international players.

"With this, Shubham is poised to grow its loan book from Rs 1000 crore to more than Rs 6000 crore in the next 5 years," said Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO, Shubham Housing.

Rahul Garg, partner, Premji Invest will join Shubham Housing board, as a result of this funding.

"We fully support the promoters in their endeavour to provide affordable housing solutions for the marginalized sections of society. This is also aligned with the governments stated objective of "Housing for All." Premji Invest will look to work with Shubham founders in building robust processes and systems to help scale the organisation to the next level," said Rahul Garg, Partner, Premji Invest.