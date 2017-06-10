Shopclues gives lessons to Varanasi weavers on online selling

E-commerce player Shopclues has joined hands with the state's MSME Development Institute to impart training on online selling to traditional weavers and artisans here.

At the Weaver Service Centre (WSC) here, the ShopClues team is encouraging weavers to register themselves on e- commerce sites, where they can sell their product directly to consumers and even fetch its right price sans any involvement of middlemen and also get recognition which they originally deserve for their products.

The company recently held a workshop attended by more than 50 traditional weavers here, where on the spot it registered these weavers on ShopClues.com.

“Our effort is to provide support and create an awareness about the significance of digitisation in MSME sector, which is also a prime driver of India’s economic growth, and is even a backbone of our economic structure,” said Sanjay Sethi, co-founder and CEO of ShopClues.

Varanasi Commissioner, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn while hailing the “digitisation” initiative appealed the weavers and artisans of the temple city to adapt themselves with the latest technology which will help in boosting their business.