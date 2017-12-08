Serving Hot: Tea retailing startup Chaayos to automate 'chai' making process

With an aim to maintain consistency in taste and quality and reduce manual dependence, Tiger Global-backed tea chain Chaayos is automating the tea making process across its outlets by introducing a machine called Chai Monk.

The company that has so far used complete manual processes has already installed these machines across four of its 53 outlets.

“Today every cup of chai is made by hand… a lot of focus goes in training the staff… people need to be trained and re-trained. We need to ensure that they are following the right process… customisation become a big pain point. For us it is very important that the chai a customer had in CP is the same as the one he had in SDA market,” he added.

According to Verma, the machine will take customised orders and every order will be made fresh following the specific requests of the customer.

However unlike a coffee vending machine, the tea machines will also have boilers.

The company claims to have designed the machine in-house. Verma declined to share the investment details.

He however added that the company had been working on this machine for the last 1-1.5 years and soon it will be placed across all the outlets. One outlet is likely to be having 3-4 machines, depending on their capacity.

Will this automation reduce the employee count? Verma declined adding that the company is instead hiring at least 170 college graduates this year.

“It will not lead to removal of employees because there will be some manual intervention here also. Besides that, we are growing at such a fast pace. We have hired about 120 people already who will be joining us in June next year and we are set to hire another 50 people. So there's no thought about cutting jobs because there are so many outlets in the pipeline and so much growth,” he said.

The company which targets to close the financial year with at least 70 outlets claims to have opened a café a week, in the last couple of months.

“We will just be able to improve our system. Because it will be automated a lot of time will be cut. We will be able to cater to more transactions. So as the volume increases, we will be able to lower our overall manpower cost,” said Verma.

The company which so far owned all its outlets has also started to look out for partners to set up franchisee outlets.

It recently raised USD 2 million from existing investor Tiger Global.

“We are not so dependent on using the equity money to scale up because we have been experimenting with franchisee form,” said Verma. “Currently a majority of the outlets are company owned. Even now, some of the them that we are opening are company-owned and some are a franchisee,” he added declining to share an exact number of franchisee stores.

According to Verma, the franchise model came in a little over a year. The role of the partner is primarily to act as a financial investor and the operations will be completely run by Chaayos.