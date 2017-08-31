Rs 1,000 cr corpus set up for 'startup' schemes in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

A day after stressing that 70 lakh jobs will be created in five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government has set up a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to encourage startup schemes in the state.

"We have created a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to encourage startup schemes...we will sign a MoU with SIDBI by September 15 for this purpose," the chief minister said after flagging off 'Startup Yatra' here. Adityanath said there are immense possibilities for startup projects in the state and in order to realise the concept of "ek Bharat-shreshth Bharat", schemes like Startup India and Stand Up India are very important.

"I believe if Uttar Pradesh takes an initiative in this direction, the country will march ahead," the chief minister said. He said the government has started a website for startup projects and a call centre has been put in place to address any issues concerning the initiative.

"The government is also going to start a dedicated mobile application for startups...the solution to all the problems will be found," he said.

Adityanath said that Rs 25 lakh will be given to universities and leading educational institutions to encourage students to take up self-employment through startup projects.

Inaugurating the first 'rozgar summit' here, the chief minister yesterday said 70 lakh jobs will be created in the next five years through government schemes. He also indicated plans to move ahead with its 'one district-one product' scheme to create more job opportunities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has linked agriculture with employment and identified certain districts for their unique products, under which it has decided to promote carpet industry in Bhadohi, lock industry in Aligarh, brass industry in Moradabad and saree industry in Varanasi to boost employment.