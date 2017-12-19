Rejig at Jabong: E-tailer ships out several CXOs as it merges support functions with Myntra

Fashion e-tailer Jabong that was acquired by rival Myntra last year, is witnessing another round of restructuring as the company inches towards a closer synergy with the parent brand, multiple people privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

In the developments as recent as one month, several CXOs are either seen moving out of the company or being re-designated across group companies. The chief financial officer Vinod Abrol who was in Jabong since 2013 is moving out of the company. Jabong and Abrol did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries.

Sources also said that the chief operating officer Muralikrishnan B, also a former country manager of eBay is going to be given some other role within the Flipkart Group that comprises of Jabong and Myntra besides Flipkart.

"Murali headed both product and supply chain for Jabong. While we are figuring out how to make the two supply chains work together, he is expected to take up a much more meatier role in product, managing both Jabong and Myntra together," said another source quoted above.

Parul Gupta who was hired as the head of human resources after Deepa Chadha exited Jabong, has been given a new role of a business partner. It has given rise to a speculation in the industry that Jabong is not looking at any immediate team expansion in HR and other vertical as of now.

Till early this year, Jabong had over 500 employees.

One of the sources quoted above said Abrol's exit is also being seen as a "personal reason" by many and has not much to do with any restructuring goal.

Abrol’s team that broadly consisted of about forty people will be reporting to Rohin Vig, the finance controller of Myntra. Vig joined Myntra in 2016 from Bharti Airtel.

The previous round of restructuring happened in Jabong over a year ago which saw an exit of its chief marketplace officer, Ranjan Kant, and the then HR Head Deepa Chadha.

Post the restructuring, the operations, and HR teams reported to Muralikrishnan till the time Gupta was brought in.

Kalyan Kumar, the chief buying officer is one of the few CXOs left untouched with the latest rejig. Just a year ago, the company's seller acquisition team was merged with the marketplace team under Kumar.

Myntra acquired Jabong in a discount deal for $70 million last year. This was a much lower number compared to Jabong's valuation of over $500 million in 2013.

The source of this information, however, added that there were no plans of letting go of Jabong as a brand. "The new focus is to see how we can take the scale advantage of the two platforms," he said.

Another source who is privy to the development also said that the internal target that has been set for the broader merger is March 31, 2018.

"The technology teams are merging and that's where Myntra comes in. Myntra has a much better platform and is a far better product (tech-wise) than Jabong. The internal timeline is March 31st for having a single team for the technology platform. The brands would remain different. There will be two domains but technically both the companies would become the same," the person said.

"Jabong will just become a shell with a product team which will run the website and everything else will be Myntra," the person added.