Dec 28, 2017 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recharge Wars: Amazon India to battle with Paytm in mobile recharges

Users will have to recharge their Amazon Pay account in order to avail the 50% cashback offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amazon India hiring over 1,000 employees
Amazon India hiring over 1,000 employees

In a move that would give a fillip to its payment subsidiary Amazon Pay, online retailer Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of mobile prepaid recharges on its platform in India.

The move pitches Jeff Bezos owned Amazon directly against India's largest mobile wallet player Paytm which has built its transaction and e-commerce platform largely on the back of mobile recharge transactions.

Amazon India is offering 50 percent flat cashback up to Rs 100 till December 31 on mobile recharges. Users will have to put money inside their Amazon Pay account in order to recharge their phone balance.

All telecom networks are available for prepaid mobile recharges on the Amazon app and website.

"The launch of mobile recharges has opened up another avenue for customers to utilize their Amazon Pay balance. We look forward to adding new categories and innovating on behalf of customers as we continue to simplify the payments experience in India," said Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Payments.

Amazon Pay is a digital wallet by Amazon. The company has also issued Amazon Pay Balance across existing payment instruments.

