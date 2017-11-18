Raining dollars: Why Limited Partners are investing directly in Indian startups

A rise in opportunity in the early stage startup ecosystem is driving more and more limited partners (LPs) to invest directly in Indian companies along with venture capital funds.

Limited partners are investors who conventionally invest their money in venture capital funds.

Typically LPs are pension funds, insurance companies and even corporates with multi-billion dollar corpus.

However, according to people privy to the development, one of the main reasons why a lot of LPs are now trying to invest directly in India is because they want to get a better sense of the market.

"These are the larger LPs. Sometimes you have a large family fund. They think it is useful to put in some money themselves just to get a better sense of the Indian market and in few years, they may want to directly also start investing," said Suneeth Katarki, partner at Indus Law.

Some LPs are looking to see if they can have a broad-based direct investment opportunity in India in future and thus investing small amounts.

"On the other hand, some of the individual LPs have been also looking at opportunities so that they have more direct returns. So they get benefits of putting in money and getting a good return but without having to do much homework for it," he added.

Typically how it works is that the GPs will have a hurdle rate of around 8-10 percent.

Beyond that, they get a share of the additional profit.

For example, instead of getting just a 10 percent return, a fund made another five percent return overall.

So on the 5 percent return, about 20 percent will be given to the GP as their bonus money for the extra money made. So that's the additional money that GPs make.

Here if the LPs are investing directly, there's a possibility that they will have to make lesser payment to the GPs.

Venture capital fund Blume Ventures which is looking to raise USD 80-100 million in its next fund and Stelleris Venture Partners are some of the funds that are seeing interest from their LPs to co-invest along with them.

According to Blume, LPs bring a lot of strategic benefit to a start-up.

"I would say that the model of venture fund itself is changing. Earlier LPs just invested in a company and then wanted financial returns. Today LPs are really sorted of becoming partners in the fund ... real skin in the games partners. They can help the founders in their business for example in customer development and founders love that since they want much more than capital," said Sanjay Nath, co-founder of Blume Ventures. He added that some Japanese LPs are showing a lot of interest in Blume's existing portfolio and newer startups.

Without disclosing names since the deals are in an early stage, Nath said that a lot of corporations are also co-investing.

Interestingly, LPs conventionally do not even ask for a superior or special right such as a 'right to exit first' etc since they are piggybacking on the funds.

Is that a win-win situation for LPs and startups?

"Financial investments always vary in terms of quantum but what is very interesting is that they really help the companies. They take them to the US or Japan (to give exposure), give them business, kind of study the customer," said Nath.

The corporates investing directly also gain through such deals as they get to use a new technology which helps them in their businesses, in cutting costs on a massive scale etc.

LPs mostly depend on VCs to scrutinize the deals which they may later hand-pick and invest in.

"So it is on a case by case basis. They look at every company. They are not going to invest in every company. They have their own process, it is not like a done deal," said Nath.

He, however, declined to comment on the number of deals, Blume would consider investing along with its LPs in 2018.

"We don't think that ways. We will take them on a case by case basis. It depends on the size of the round. It depends on what value will the corporate add to the founders. There's no set formula," he said.

He, however, added that the range of these deals can be as small as USD 500,000 to USD 5 million.