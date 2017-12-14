Pune-based startup MindTickle raises $27 mn led by Canaan Partners

Pune-based sales solutions startup MindTickle has raised USD 27 million in Series B funding led by Canaan Partners with participation from existing investors Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associate (NEA) and Qualcomm Ventures.

Founded in 2011, the company has raised a total amount of USD 41.3 million. The fund will be used to accelerate product innovation and global expansion.

“This additional funding will allow us to accelerate the vision we share with our customers for data-driven sales enablement,” said Krishna Depura, co-founder, and CEO of MindTickle.

MindTickle is a data-driven sales readiness platform and offers a mobile experience for onboarding, micro-learning, skills development, and coaching.

"Sales Readiness is the single most important metric that every public company CEO is paying attention to and the best predictor of future performance,” said Joydeep Bhattacharyya, a partner at Canaan, who has joined MindTickle’s board of directors.

The company was co-founded by former Pubmatic executives Krishna Depura and Deepak Diwakar along with Mohit Garg and Nishant Mungali.