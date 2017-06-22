Porter: Uber-like logistics platform for pick-up and delivery of goods

Efficient logistics solution is a must for small businesses, start-ups or even an individual planning to shift from one place to another.

Many small companies and start-ups still have to deal with major challenges in their supply chain because of bad or improper logistics solution.

However, a startup, aptly named Porter, is here to solve the logistics crisis. The app and web-based company is involved in intra-city logistics solution by offering pickups and deliveries through an efficient and reliable model.

Bengaluru-based Porter is an online on-demand logistics marketplace, which was founded in 2014 by three IIT graduates - Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga and Vikas Chaudhary.

Uber is where the inspiration for Porter has come. Two of the founders - Goel and Digga did a survey to understand the logistics segment and then designed the business model for Porter.

With the use of propietary technology platform, the start-up is aiming to improve efficiency in the logistics sector in the current unorganized intra-city market.

Porter uses technology to drive higher utilisation of trucks and offers its services at a price that is lower by around 20 percent than the market price.

It offers mini-trucks to SME (small and medium enterprises) and individuals on demand as well as on fixed arrangement basis with features like the exact location, route monitoring, and inventory utilisation data for its customers.

In a fixed arrangement, Porter provides vehicles to industries for managing their shipments and inter-warehouse movement of goods.

With a fleet of 3000 vehicles, Porter services are available in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Last year, it has raised Rs 35 crore in an early stage funding from venture capital firms Seqouia and Kae Capital, and other investors.

Angel investors- FreeCharge co-founder Sandeep Tandon, People group founder Anupam Mittal and JM Financial Services CEO Rajeev Chitrabhanu- have signed up to advise Porter.

How it Works

On Porter’s booking platform, individuals and SMEs can connect to the nearest available vehicle depending on their requirement. Customers can book a vehicle on-demand either by using the Porter app or by calling the call centre.

The app offers the convenience of real-time tracking of vehicles and also enables payments through the Porter wallet.

Who are the major clients?

Porter is currently catering to major names like Flipkart, Amazon, Holachef, DHL, ITC, Rivigo, Pantaloon, etc.