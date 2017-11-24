Pitch Right! Startups to pitch investors in a real elevator in Mumbai

Mumbai- based startup accelerator Zone Startups is planning a new initiative called “PitchRight” where startups will get to pitch investors in a real elevator.

The program will run as a 13-episode series wherein 13 founders, selected through an application-based process, will be in real-elevator with Sanjay Mehta, an angel investor.

A one-on-one, 45 seconds pitch will take place inside an elevator in the BSE building in South Mumbai as part of the program. This will be followed by a detailed pitch review and feedback.

The elevator goes up to 18 floors, to the front desk of Zone Startups India situated in the same building.

The pitch will be recorded by Zone Startups India and will be released on its YouTube channel, and other media, as a part of PitchRight video series.

“Very innovative initiative, an unscripted show which puts founders and investors both on spot. It will be a thrilling experience for founders to be able to pitch their dreams and garner full attention of investor for short time. This will definitely give founder’s a chance to shine,” said Sanjay Mehta, an angel investor.

It is a genuine attempt by Zone Startups India to create a first-hand content for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, by hand picking 13 entrepreneurs across business models, and to create a diverse pool of content for entrepreneurs wanting to perfect their pitches.

“We firmly believe that an entrepreneur has to be ready to pitch from Day-1 of their entrepreneurial journey. The audience may vary from a potential co-founder, first employee, customer, partner, investor but; what’s constant is the ‘Elevator Pitch’. It is the pitch that creates the curiosity and interest to know more. Hence, all the more reason to be able to Pitch Right,” said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Director, Zone Startups India.

The initiative is supported by HDFC Bank, AWS Activate, Vidooly, NewCorp and Digital Ocean.