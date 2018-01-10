App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 10, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm sets up wealth management entity - Paytm Money, to invest over Rs 63 crore

Pravin Jadhav an ex-entrepreneur who led product and growth at Servify and was the founder of social media platform Wishberg has been hired as a senior vice president and will head the segment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Softbank-backed Paytm has now set up Paytm Money - its fourth venture following wallet, e-commerce, and payments bank that will offer customers investment and wealth management products. The company will invest $10 million in the entity this year.

Paytm Money Ltd will be a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications - the parent firm of Paytm.

Currently, the operations are being set up in Bangalore and the venture will be launched before March following regulatory approvals.

Pravin Jadhav, a former entrepreneur, who led product and growth at Servify and was the founder of social media platform Wishberg has been hired as the Senior Vice President and will head the segment.

related news

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's founder and CEO said that the aim will be to increase the size of wealth management customer base and bring simple and easy to understand wealth products to the consumers.

Earlier this year, Paytm launched its payments bank, a mobile-first bank with zero charges on all online transactions and no minimum balance requirement.

Jadhav said that the company is in discussions with leading asset management companies to offer mutual fund investments in direct mode adding that the company will also focus on the non-urban markets.

“India’s wealth management services market have so far focused mainly on the urban segment leaving a huge chunk of the market untapped. I am excited to join Paytm Money to build the most consumer-friendly investment product and experience for investors,” Jadhav said.

tags #Bangalore #Business #India #PayTm #Startup

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.