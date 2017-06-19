App
Jun 19, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall to hire 3,000 agents to onboard local shopkeepers to sell online

The company plans to hire 3000 agents across the country to its existing workforce to expand its reach to the shopkeepers into tier II and tier III cities,

Moneycontrol News

Noida based Paytm’s e-commerce subsidiary Paytm Mall is planning to build offline-to-online (O2O) commerce by onboarding local shops across India to sell their inventory on its platform.

The company plans to hire 3,000 agents across the country to its existing workforce to expand its reach to the shopkeepers to tier II and tier III cities.

These agents will facilitate the shopkeepers with the Paytm Mall QR code and help them to bring their catalogue online. This will enable discovery of their products on its platform.

"We aim to enable the country’s trusted local shops with technology to sell on our platform. Our team will on-board trusted merchants and will offer end-to-end support. This will help bring a much larger base of merchants who have been traditionally selling offline to become a part of mainstream digital e-commerce,” said Amit Sinha, chief operating officer, Paytm Mall.

Paytm claims this will help local shops sell products without having to manage inventory, payments and logistics.

