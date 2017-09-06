Paytm Mall launches first ad campaign, to invest Rs 100 crore on media

Moneycontrol News

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce arm of mobile wallet firm Paytm on Wednesday announced that it will spend Rs 100 crore specifically on media campaigns ahead of the Diwali festival, as it launched its first advertisement. This money will be a part of its Rs 1000 crore budget announced earlier this week for marketing, cashbacks and promotions during the festival season.

"Our country’s retail community is just as diverse as we are as a nation. Our latest brand film is a showcase of how we capture and celebrate this diversity on our platform by on-boarding trusted retailers ranging from your friendly neighbourhood shops to authorised brand stores," said Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall.

The advertisement has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup.

Paytm that competes with larger rivals such as Amazon and Flipkart looks to hire 2,000 people after scaling up operations to grab the e-commerce market that is rapidly expanding in the country.

Last month it also said it would be investing USD 35 million in technology and infrastructure to expand its logistics network and shorten delivery times.

It currently claims to have 1,000 brand stores and 15,000 brand-authorised retailers selling over 65 million products.

The company recently raised USD 200 million from Alibaba Group Holdings and SAIF Partners.