App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 23, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm likely to be valued at USD 10 billion following secondary share sales

The share sale will help cement Paytm's position as the second-most valuable Indian internet start-up, after Flipkart, which is valued at USD 12.6 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm is likely to be valued at around USD 10 billion when some existing and former employees sell a part of their shares to new investors, according to a report by Mint.

The report suggests that the secondary share sale is expected to be in the range of USD 50-70 million.

The share sale will help cement Paytm's position as the second-most valuable Indian internet start-up, after Flipkart, which is valued at USD 12.6 billion.

One of the One97 Communications-owned firm's new investors is Discovery Capital, the report added.

In May 2017, Paytm was valued at around USD 7 billion after it raised USD 1.4 billion from SoftBank Group. In August 2016, the company was valued at USD 5 billion.

One97 also plans to roll out several financial services products.

Secondary share sales have turned out to be the biggest source of exits for venture capital firms in India, the report added.

tags #Business #Companies #India #PayTm #Startup

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.