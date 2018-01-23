Paytm likely to be valued at USD 10 billion following secondary share sales

Paytm is likely to be valued at around USD 10 billion when some existing and former employees sell a part of their shares to new investors, according to a report by Mint.

The report suggests that the secondary share sale is expected to be in the range of USD 50-70 million.

The share sale will help cement Paytm's position as the second-most valuable Indian internet start-up, after Flipkart, which is valued at USD 12.6 billion.

One of the One97 Communications-owned firm's new investors is Discovery Capital, the report added.

In May 2017, Paytm was valued at around USD 7 billion after it raised USD 1.4 billion from SoftBank Group. In August 2016, the company was valued at USD 5 billion.

One97 also plans to roll out several financial services products.

Secondary share sales have turned out to be the biggest source of exits for venture capital firms in India, the report added.