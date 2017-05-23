App
May 23, 2017 12:42 PM IST
May 23, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm launches Payments Bank, targets 500 million customers in 3 years

In Paytm Payments Bank, One97 Communications owns a 49 percent stake and Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Noida-based Paytm on Tuesday unveiled its Paytm Payments Bank service which will have 3,000 customer service points and 31 offline branches.

To start with all Paytm bank accounts will have zero balance eligibility and every online transaction (such as IMPS, NEFT, RTGS) will be free of charge.

The bank will also offer Rs 250 as a cash back depositing Rs. 25,000 in their Payments Bank account.

“Paytm Payments Bank accounts will initially be available on an invite-only basis. In the first phase, the company will roll out its beta banking app for its employees and associates,” the company said in a statement.

The bank will offer physical services like a chequebook, demand draft and debit card for a fee.

“RBI has given us an opportunity to create a new kind of banking model in the world.  We are proud that our customer deposits will be safely invested in government bonds, and be used for nation building.  None of our deposits will be converted into risky assets,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman – Paytm Payments Bank said.

Paytm customers can request an invite by visiting www.PaytmPaymentsBank.com.

For savings accounts, the company would also offer an interest of 4 percent per annum, much lower than 7.25 percent interest being offered by Airtel Payments Bank, which launched in January, this year.

Paytm currently has over 200 million users in India, most of whom were sent a text message on Monday, informing them that the wallet will become a service under Paytm Payments Bank from One97 Communications Limited.

As a result of the transfer, Paytm Payments Bank will have a large number of customers to start with. To opt out of the bank, customers will have to send an email to help@paytm.com.

“We aim to become the preferred bank for 500 million Indians by 2020,” Renu Satti, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank added.

