Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma alleges identity theft, requests people to be cautious

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma today alleged on Twitter that someone is misusing his identity and name to raise money from people. He requested all his followers not to fall prey to such e-mails saying that he is exploring legal action.

The screenshots show a fake communication between Sharma where he is praising two people Sahil and Samant over some business plan.

“Warning! Just learnt that some Sahil is faking myself and sending emails from looking like my emails (http://one97mobility.com is not us!),” he tweeted.



He also cleared the air tweeting that “we have One97MobilityFund.com but a One97Mobility.com pretends and making an email that looks like me is quite a smart scamster trick!”

However, it is not clear that the Sahil being talked about in the e-mail can be linked to Sahil Arora, founder of Gurgaon-based Vuzelaa.

A quick search on WhoIs database reveals that the domain - One97Mobility.com – was registered last month.

Moneycontrol tried to contact Sahil Arora, founder of Vuzelaa who was trying to build an in-cab entertainment system. However, there is no response to calls or SMSs left on his mobile.

Earlier, Arora was found to be embroiled in another controversy regarding an in-cab entertainment product that he was building. Arora claimed on social media that Pune-based Cabby Tabby cloned and launch a similar product without their consent.

Calls to Arora’s father – Rishi Arora, a director in Vuzelaa Group went unanswered.