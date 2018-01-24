Parody Videos startup Spoofin raises funds from Mumbai Angels

Mumbai-based video generation startup Spoofin on Wednesday raised angel funds from Mumbai Angels Network.

Spoofin is a video-based social network that allows it's users to create and share parody videos.

The app allows users to interact and manipulate video content by way of an intuitive creator's studio, equipped with video editing, voice-over, and audio imposing capabilities.

Jatin Aneja, Deal lead, Mumbai Angels Network said, "As a Deal lead of Spoofin, I see this as an interesting investment opportunity with exponential returns upon gaining scale in a thriving yet uncluttered market."

In the last few years, companies such as The TimeLiners, Dice Media, The Viral Fever and Girliyapa have thrived heavily in India based upon parody and spoof videos.

"The Mumbai Angels Network has been an instrumental part of our seed round journey. The network is teaming with investors who actively mentor and participate in the progress of the startups, which was exactly what we were looking for," said Siddhant Sahni, co-founder, Spoofin.