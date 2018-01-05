App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 05, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paisabazaar.com gets fresh Rs 200 crore investment

It disburses loans worth Rs. 4500 core annually and issues 2.5 lakh Credit Cards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paisabazaar.com announced today that it has received an additional funding of Rs. 200 crore from EtechAces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited, the parent company for both policybazaar.com and paisabazaar.com.

EtechAces had recently raised Rs 500 crore from existing and new investors, which include True North and IDG Venture Partners.

Paisabazaar has tripled its business every year since inception. The focus now is completely on creating an unparalleled consumer experience, through technology, innovation and strong customer service, and expanding Paisabazaar's reach further."

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, said, "It's been an exciting journey for us to reach where we have today. While we have achieved market leadership for lending products, we are at only around 2% of the total unsecured lending market. Our goal over the next 4 years is to reach 10% of this market.

related news

"We intend to scale rapidly on our savings and mutual funds lines as well. The fresh capital would help us invest further in product and brand initiatives. Another big focus area for us this year would be building new technologies and using machine learning and AI to sharpen consumer experience." Currently, customers from over 750 cities and towns use the Paisabazaar platform every month for their borrowing and investment needs.

It disburses loans worth Rs. 4500 core annually and issues 2.5 lakh Credit Cards.

Last year, Paisabazaar expanded its product suite and launched digital savings accounts and Mutual funds categories.

So far, it has opened 1 lakh new savings accounts and achieved an AUM of Rs. 1000 crore through Mutual Funds.

Paisabazaar.com says its target for March 2018 is to hit an annualized loan disbursal amount of Rs. 6000 crore.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Startup

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.