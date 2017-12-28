App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 27, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO trims losses by 27% to Rs 363.7 crore in 2016-17

The revenue growth has been fuelled by more than two times growth in room nights and significant improvement in commissions, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality company OYO on Wednesday said it has narrowed its losses by 27 percent to Rs 363.7 crore in 2016-17, mainly on account of a high degree of operating leverage in the business model.

The company's losses were at Rs 496.8 crore during FY16, OYO said in a release issued here.

OYO has witnessed seven times revenue growth at Rs 125 crore in FY17 compared to Rs 17 crore during 2015-16.

The revenue growth has been fuelled by more than two times growth in room nights and significant improvement in commissions, the company said.

related news

OYO continue to focus on steady business growth by making strategic investments in building capabilities, partner relations and market expansion.

"2017 has been a watershed year for us. We steered our growth trajectory by upgrading and bringing beautiful living-spaces in the value economy segment through OYO Rooms, while launching our operated brand Townhouse," OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

He said, additionally, OYO has identified an untapped opportunity in locked homes management through 'OYO Home'.

"Strong focus on customer experience coupled with strategic investments in proprietary technology has helped us maintain a high net promoter score while empowering our hotel partners. We are confident that in the coming year we will extend our lead over both traditional hotel chains and emulators of our business model," he added.

OYO recently raised about USD 260 million in a financing round led by SoftBank, which included participation from all existing investors and the addition of new ones including Hero Enterprises and China Lodging Group.

The company is also backed by investors like the Greenoak Capital, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India.

It is on track to more than double its realised room nights in FY18, Agarwal said, while continuing to improve net margins.

tags #Business #Companies #Oyo Rooms #Startup

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.