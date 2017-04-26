Oyo Rooms expands global footprint, to launch services in Nepal

Moneycontrol News

A year after setting up its first offshore operation in Malaysia, budget hotel accommodation provider Oyo Rooms is all set to launch its services in Nepal.

In a series of teasers on its social networking page, Oyo has been publishing pictures of Nepal with messages such as "We're going higher this summer".

"The launch will happen in a couple of days. To begin with, there will be just one property," said a company official privy to the development.

According to several reports, the company is going to close USD 250 million round led by its existing investor Softbank. It last raised around USD 62 million from existing investor Softbank in August 2016.

Across India and Malaysia, Oyo claims to be operating over 70,000 rooms in 200 cities.

Nepal is a mid-market segment and will cater to the larger chunk of budget travellers that Oyo plans to capture.

According to the person quoted above, while Malaysia caters mostly to the local tourists, Nepal is expected to witness more of inbound travellers from India.

Budget hotel aggregation sector hots up

The budget hotel accommodation market has heated up with activity in the last couple of years.

The online travel agency space last year witnessed the merger of the two big firms, MakeMyTrip and GoIbibo.

Previously, the companies had also delisted Oyo from their platform citing conflict of interest. Earlier this month, another start-up in the budget hotel space, Treebo too delisted itself citing issues high commissions.

MakeMyTrip is trying to strengthen its own budget hotel segment and had launched ValuePlus in 2015. On the other hand, GoIbibo had also launched GoStays.

MakeMyTrip was recently reported to be in talks to invest in FabHotels, another startup in the budget hotel spaces to boost its present in the segment.