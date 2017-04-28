OYO forays in Nepal with hotel launch in Kathmandu

Online hotel aggregator OYO has entered Nepal in its second foray overseas with the launch of a hotel in Kathmandu.

The company had earlier ventured in to Malaysia in January 2016.

Commenting on the development, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said: "After our successful overseas foray in Malaysia, we are now thrilled to offer OYO's hassle-free and standardised stay experience to travellers visiting Nepal."

The company has been at the forefront of the small and budget hotels revolution in India, he added.

"We are excited with the opportunity to co-create another successful travel-and-hospitality ecosystem in Nepal," Agarwal said.

Founded in 2013, OYO currently has 7,000 hotels and 70,000 rooms in more than 200 Indian cities.