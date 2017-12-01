'We are on the cusp of an AI revolution but it should be regulated' 

By Shahnawaz Qasim

We are on the cusp of a technological revolution. A disruption which will change the way we think and interact with technology.

The expected innovation may be compared to the discovery of fire, the wheel, the agricultural and industrial revolution.

The earlier technological changes used to be limited to a particular sector or to its allied fields.

It used to take time for it to percolate to the mass level.

But this incoming disruption will not be limited to any particular sector nor would it be slow and linear in its reach. It will have immense overreach beyond sectors.

Simultaneously, the industry, as well as the general public would be affected on the same plane. With consumerism to aid it, the incoming changes will be more immediate than earlier thought.

In fact, lots of changes have already started taking shape and even a casual glance at daily technology news will reinforce this fact.

The incoming upheaval is completely different from the earlier changes because some of the innovations may directly compete with humans for dominance.

Perhaps this may be the only technological phase in human history where humans may fear their own innovations. A love-hate relationship coupled with ethical dilemmas have already started making inroads into the entire discourse.

The RTB - Revolutionary Technology Bundle

There are many new emerging technologies that may vie for a place in the New Revolution Matrix.

But based on their reach, influence, and potential we can easily consider few emerging technologies as really a game changer of revolutionary proportions.

These technologies have potential to create more new technologies and add new fields of discipline.

They are Artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data, quantum computing, IoT, Automation.

It is easier for us to call them as the "Revolutionary Technology Bundle" (RTB). Either alone or in conjugation the RTB may as well decide the fate of new social and economic scenario.

The Power of RTB

The power of machine learning, deep learning, big data analysis, Predictive Analysis will give us a new paradigm for our problem-solving abilities.

Consider the prospects in universal health care system where the RTB can provide us Analysis and Diagnosis of diseases without the physical intervention of doctors.

Recent researches have indicated that RTB is more accurate in diagnosis than any expert doctors in the field.

The rural and inaccessible areas, as well as the poor, may get the same diagnostic platforms as any best hospitals.

This will definitely bring the cost down as well as really universalise health care for all times.

In the education field, RTB with the help of virtual and augmented reality can deliver the best of course materials to all.

This will enable education & learning to be easier to understand and comprehend by the students, especially in medicine and engineering discipline.

It will provide the same universal standards of learning to even the most rural areas as well as to the government schools without the help of expert teachers.

RTB with chatbots will act as the teachers and do possibly better in delivering the content.

A universal state of the art education curriculum at the mere press of a button will be available to the mass.

In the field of disaster management, the government can use it predict the disaster that is likely to happen based on the massive data generated over a period of time.

It will save the government the cost as well as lives of so many people. In the field of sanitation, the major challenge is to clean our vast growing cities.

We may as well deploy robots in future to clean our cities and it is not very unreal. The results would be tremendous in maintaining sanitation standards thereby reducing diseases and costs.

In the field of law and order, the predictive analysis tools can be used to predict the next likely crime, expected law and order problems, traffic jams, accidents among other things.

The emerging chatbots can be customised to deliver seamless interaction of public with police stations like it is being used by banks to service their customers without human intervention.

In all this massive data will act as the primary fuel. The emerging smart cities will be cities of sensors and interconnected devices which will be connected to the internet.

Consider the enormous task of maintaining the city and its civic infrastructure.

It can be done through the RTB, with the emergence of quantum computing, the predictive analysis will get more accurate which can power our concept of "Predictive Governance".

There is a whole world waiting to be explored in the field of agriculture like customised farming, weather forecasting, soil information system, water -bodies management among other things.

It can change the face of agricultural sectors and the lives of farmers through data analytics in conjugation with RTB.

There are issues related to land registrations and documentation by which people are facing problems and getting cheated.

With the help of blockchain technology, the land registration process can be done without giving chance for future manipulations.

The Swedish government has already started the pilot project. The issue of fake educational certificates can also be a thing of past with the help of Blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology can usher in universal banking services to millions of people who have no bank accounts.

With the coming age of automation and driverless concept, the transport sector may be moving towards cost-effective, universal and less accident regime. It is our imagination and creativity as to how we can use RTB for public benefits.

The Areas of Concern

The RTB and its allied Technologies have brought with them some areas of concerns too.

The major emerging issue is of ethics and law vis-a-vis RTB. Whether we can allow the AI and robots to do things which humans consider illegal?

Who would be responsible if it happens? Such and many other issues call for new legislation and laws to deal with the incoming world of RTB.

The issue of privacy, cybersecurity, RTB induced terrorism, killer robots and the varied emerging criminal activities will be a great challenge to tackle. Another pressing issue would be the vanishing of the jobs with the emergence of RTB.

It is estimated that many jobs would be lost to RTB and this may create social strife. Bill Gates is already talking about taxing the Robots.

Elon Musk is campaigning for the Government to regulate the RTB for protecting the human race.

We must remember that this RTB and the industrial Revolution 4.0 is an opportunity and along with it will come challenges too.

A robust society not only accepts new technology but also customizes, regulates and innovates to benefits its population.

(Views are personal)

The author is Deputy Commissioner of Police, Telangana.