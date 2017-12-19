App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 18, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion: How social networks can transform retail channels in India

Retail industry inherently works like a network. A brand has to go through distributors, wholesalers, retailers et al. A unified social platform can transform India's retail sector.


By Desi Valli

In today's digital era, most businesses are networked to their

respective stakeholders. And yes, it is important to flow with the change too, which is also reflected in Darwinian evolutionary theory - ‘survival of the fittest’.

However, Indian retail and its distribution sector not only fails to be networked, but is technically challenged too.

Apparently, most of the enterprises in retail are not even technologically enabled, today.

Apparently, retail industry inherently works like a network.

A brand has to go through distributors, wholesalers, retailers et al, before reaching consumers.

This chain of supply forms a hidden network on its own.

However, the information is not exchanged between the stakeholders as it ideally should.

By having an enhanced platform akin to social networks, members of a supply chain can seamlessly connect with each other.

Using technology, the ecosystem will not just enable and establish a network between members or stakeholders of the industry using technology, but also will facilitate in sharing, communicating and promoting information about products and schemes, and in transacting as well.

Unlike social networks, where the need is more about getting connected and sharing all kinds of information, a good social retail engagement platform will help in connecting, promoting and transacting the business processes, providing meaningful information that helps in decision making.

In the business context, the struggle mostly relates to reaching out to the customer with the right information, at the right time.

And, the customers could be a distributor or a retailer, or even a consumer.

Usually, brands find it challenging to inform channels about a new product launch, changes in prices, new schemes and motivational selling methods.

The need of the hour in India’s retail sector is a platform that enables brands to promote its products effortlessly without raising its budgets on advertising and external promotions.

In any retail business chain, the process of transactions between all stake holders remains same.

And it is – buy, store and sell. However, a distributor believes that his requirements are different from a retailer and vice versa.

So an efficient retail engagement platform must break this myth while not compromising on the needs of the stake holders.

Success for brands and retail boils down to their ability to engage with customers and delight them with a personalised service and product. A unified socio engagement platform can easily provide these necessary abilities and transform retail sector.

(The author is CEO of Delhi-based IT firm Netree E-Services Pvt Ltd. Edited for Moneycontrol. Views are personal.)

