Online gaming: 9stacks raises Rs 10 crore in angel funding

Online skill-based gaming startup 9stacks has announced an angel funding of about Rs 10 crore from investors including Swati Gupta (founder, IndustryBuying), Purnima Khandelwal (INI Farms), Maheshwar Peri (Careers 360) and others.

The company will utilize the funding to accelerate its product and technology development as well as scale to other geographies and other categories within the online gaming space.

“With the backing of our angel investors, we want to make 9stacks the first choice for new users to play poker, with quickest pay-ins and pay-outs through payment gateways, clear policies on the tax deduction for a safe and hassle-free playing experience,” said Sudhir Kamath, CEO, and co-founder, 9stacks.

The company was founded in April 2017 and is also investing in producing its own poker-specific content to help users develop their poker skills and connect with other players.

Even though government discourages financial transaction of online gaming in India, several online gaming sites have cropped up in the last few years.