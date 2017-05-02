App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
May 02, 2017 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola sacks driver over passenger 'molestation' complaint

“We terminated the driver partner from Ola as soon as we received a complaint from the customer,” the company said in a statement.

Ola sacks driver over passenger 'molestation' complaint

Moneycontrol News

Even as Bengaluru police detained the driver attached with cab-hailing app Ola for allegedly molesting a female passenger this week, the company has terminated him based on the app user's complaint.

“We terminated the driver partner from Ola as soon as we received a complaint from the customer,” the company said in a statement. Ola spokesperson insisted that the the decision was not taken under pressure, but is a standard practice whenever they receive a serious complaint.

The driver, Ravikumar, allegedly groped and molested the 30-year-old passenger at 2 am on Thursday night in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli area. The woman in her complaint said the driver took a detour to a deserted area on the pretext of "avoiding traffic". The driver has now been detained by the Bommanahalli police. The owner of the vehicle was also questioned according to a source in the police station.

This is not the first time that Ola has faced such security issues. Just last week, a similar molestation incident was reported in Mumbai.

tags #Ola #Startup

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.