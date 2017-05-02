Ola sacks driver over passenger 'molestation' complaint

Moneycontrol News

Even as Bengaluru police detained the driver attached with cab-hailing app Ola for allegedly molesting a female passenger this week, the company has terminated him based on the app user's complaint.

“We terminated the driver partner from Ola as soon as we received a complaint from the customer,” the company said in a statement. Ola spokesperson insisted that the the decision was not taken under pressure, but is a standard practice whenever they receive a serious complaint.

The driver, Ravikumar, allegedly groped and molested the 30-year-old passenger at 2 am on Thursday night in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli area. The woman in her complaint said the driver took a detour to a deserted area on the pretext of "avoiding traffic". The driver has now been detained by the Bommanahalli police. The owner of the vehicle was also questioned according to a source in the police station.

This is not the first time that Ola has faced such security issues. Just last week, a similar molestation incident was reported in Mumbai.