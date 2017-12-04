Ola bets big on bicycles, launches 'Pedal' in college campuses to beat pollution

Ola's bike offering comes just weeks after ZoomCar started a similar platform called 'Pedl' with 500 cycles across three cities – Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata.
"We are piloting Ola Pedal in various (college) campuses, to begin with. Bicycles are a sustainable and efficient alternative for covering first and last mile mobility needs in our cities. With superior technology and available to book on the same Ola app, used by millions of Indians on a daily basis, Ola Pedal will go a long way in solving larger issues like pollution and congestion in our cities, especially for short distance trips," the company said in a statement.
Ola's bike offering comes just weeks after one of the largest companies in car rentals ZoomCar has started a cycle sharing platform in South India, last month.
Read also: Zoomcar to offer bicycles for rent at Rs 20 per hour
"We are seeing massive interest in Ola Pedal from campuses and cities across the country and we are working on expanding the scope of this offering in the weeks ahead," it added.