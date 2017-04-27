Think you're a good passenger? You can now see how your Uber driver rated you

Uber will now allow riders to see the average rating given to them by drivers, as the cab aggregator firm attempts to make the system more transparent to both parties.

The five-star rating system, followed by both Uber and Ola, allows drivers and riders to rate each other based on the behaviour and overall experience.

The US-based company has now updated its app to improve the two-way rating system for its POOL (shared ride) offering as well as for riders to see their rating.

"We believe that honest feedback helps ensure that everyone is accountable for their behaviour. This accountability creates a respectful, safe environment for both riders and drivers," an Uber spokesperson said.

The rating system was launched when Uber started the service in 2009.

Mike Truong and Ronak Trivedi, Product Managers at Uber, said they had received feedback from drivers that there was a need to do more to make the rating system "fairer".

"Using this feedback, we've made two updates to the rating system, both of which are rolling out globally starting today," they said in a blog post.

Under POOL, riders will now get additional reasons listed to choose from as to why their trip deserves a less than five-star rating.

If the reason is related to the route or co-rider behaviour, the same would not count toward the rating given to the driver.

Also, to give riders more visibility into how drivers are rating them, rider ratings will now be displayed under their name in the app's menu.