Now cruise through toll plazas if you have a Paytm FASTag

Paytm Payments Bank has rolled out an electronic tag initiative to enable automatic toll fee collection on highways across the country.

Paytm FASTag is a reusable tag based on radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) that can be placed on a vehicle’s widescreen.

The tag will allow commuters to pass through 380 toll plazas across India covering 55,000 km without having to stop.

Each tag is linked to registered Paytm account to facilitate instant automatic deduction of toll charges.

“Paytm FASTag will facilitate non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas and bring the benefits of cashless payments to every toll in India. Besides offering convenience to commuters, this will improve transparency and overall efficiency of the country’s toll network,” said Renu Satti, MD, and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank.

The announcement is in line with the government’s move to make FASTag mandatory on every new vehicle sold from December 1.

The project is run in partnership with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and NPCI.

The Paytm Payments bank has processed over 1 million FASTag toll transactions in November.

The bank is currently working with car manufacturers and dealers such as Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mercedes, BMW, and others to make Paytm FASTag available for customers purchasing new vehicles across India.

Old vehicle owners can buy FASTag online on Paytm app.

Customers using it will get 7.5 percent cash back on every toll transactions.

The bank expects to cover over 10 lakh vehicles using Paytm FASTag by the end of this financial year.