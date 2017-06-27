App
Jun 27, 2017 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Noida firm develops digital platform for Govt's 'Startup India' Hub

Launched by government, the Startup India Hub is a one-stop destination to connect all the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem in India, including startups, investors, mentors and accelerators.

Moneycontrol News

Noida-based digital technology firm To The New (TTN) has designed the digital platform for The Start Up India Hub, launched by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, last week.

A first of its kind initiative, the Startup India Hub is aimed at promoting the ecosystem for startups and encourage investment in the country.

The platform was officially launched this month by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman. The platform consists of both web portal and mobile applications.

TTN won the bid for end-to-end design and development of the digital platform which comprised of a high-performing web portal and mobile applications for Android and iOS.

Built on the powerful Adobe Experience Manager, the platform provides a real-time and personalized experience through relevant content delivered on any channel or device.

“India is truly embarking on a transformation journey. The Startup India Hub is an exceptional initiative and we are really proud to be associated with it”, said company CEO Deepak Mittal.

Launched by government, the Startup India Hub is a one-stop destination to connect all the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem in India, including startups, investors, mentors, incubators, accelerators, aspiring entrepreneurs, service providers and government bodies.

Besides providing an opportunity to connect, it imparts education by giving access to knowledge material, tools, resources, and learning programs etc.

tags #Announcements #Economy #Startup #startup india hub

