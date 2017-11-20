App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Nov 20, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NITI Aayog launches Shuruaat bus to promote culture of entrepreneurship

The Shuruaat Bus will have a booth where entrepreneurs and innovators can showcase, and pitch their ideas as part of a national pitch competition which will be held in Hyderabad at the GES 2017 Summit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog has launched Shuruaat Bus, a moving vehicle as an initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India as part of its Road to Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

The Shuruaat Bus will have a booth where entrepreneurs and innovators can showcase and pitch their ideas as part of a national pitch competition which will be held in Hyderabad at the GES 2017 Summit. The winners of this competition would be rewarded and supported by the NITI Aayog and the US State Department.

The bus will be traveling through the country, creating buzz and momentum at road to GES Summit 2017 events, and encouraging incubators, start-up hubs, and colleges to participate before arriving in Hyderabad for GES 2017.

India's very first Global Entrepreneurship Summit is scheduled to take place during the last week of November.

tags #Business #India #Startup

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.