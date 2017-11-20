NITI Aayog launches Shuruaat bus to promote culture of entrepreneurship

NITI Aayog has launched Shuruaat Bus, a moving vehicle as an initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India as part of its Road to Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

The Shuruaat Bus will have a booth where entrepreneurs and innovators can showcase and pitch their ideas as part of a national pitch competition which will be held in Hyderabad at the GES 2017 Summit. The winners of this competition would be rewarded and supported by the NITI Aayog and the US State Department.

The bus will be traveling through the country, creating buzz and momentum at road to GES Summit 2017 events, and encouraging incubators, start-up hubs, and colleges to participate before arriving in Hyderabad for GES 2017.

India's very first Global Entrepreneurship Summit is scheduled to take place during the last week of November.