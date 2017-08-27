Nilekani returns: Infosys' interim CEO welcomes back 'Employee No. 0002'

Moneycontrol News

Following Nandan Nilekani's return to Infosys as Chairman of the Board, interim CEO UB Pravin Rao has sent an email to employees welcoming Nilekani back to the company and apprising them of the new developments.

After explaining the changes made to the Board, Rao said: "This is a major milestone in ensuring a smooth transition of our organisation so we can focus even more on delivering the promises we have made to our clients and ourselves."

The letter, titled "Appointment of Mr. Nilekani," addresses Infoscions and welcomes "Employee No. 0002 back to our family!"

Full text: Interim CEO Pravin Rao welcomes back 'Employee No.0002'

The country’s second largest software services company’s first non-co-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka has stepped down a week ago, citing continuous distractions and increasingly personal attacks on him. On Thursday, he resigned as the executive vice chairman, a role in which he was to help the company transition to a new CEO. Along with him, two Board members- Jeffrey Lehman, John Etchemendy also put in their papers.

Nilekani took over as the non-executive, non-independent director and chairman of the Board on Thursday even as the ex-chairman R Seshasayee exited.

Talking about Nilekani, Rao said he was “no stranger to Infosys,” “an iconic leader, successful entrepreneur, and someone who has played a pivotal role in India’s transition to a digital economy. Among his many achievements, Mr. Nilekani led the implementation of one of the world’s biggest technology initiatives- India’s Aadhaar program.”

Rao, who had sent an email earlier in the week explaining the stepping down of Vishal Sikka, and urging employees to not get distracted and stay the course, also added: "Over the past week, I have been amazed and deeply touched by the support of our clients and every Infoscion as we go through this transition. This is a true testament to our commitment to Infosys' values that each one of you espouse and demonstrate in your day-to-day work".

He urged employees to continue sending in their feedback and questions.