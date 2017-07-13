Naveen Surya on digital payments and why he sold ItzCash for Rs 800 cr
“Ebix has a presence in 40-50 countries. We realised that we can use this footprint and expand our learning and research and gradually export this model of financial exchange in other relevant countries,” Surya
Moneycontrol News Mumbai-based digital payments company ItzCash, sold its 80 percent stake to US- based software firm Ebix, making it one of the largest acquisitions in digital payments space in last 12 months. With the transaction, Ebix got an entry into India’s prepaid wallets, cards and bill payments space, which is dominated by players such as Paytm, Oxigen and others.WATCH | Naveen Surya on digital payments and why he sold ItzCash for Rs 800 cr