App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 20, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Myntra to display products for sale in mom-and-pop shops

The firm will pay the shopkeepers who agree to display the firm's signboards and for showcasing their lifestyle products on their shelves, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Myntra is planning to showcase and sell its products in kirana or mom-and-pop shops, reports the Economic Times.

Just like FMCG firms, Myntra will hire dedicated shelves at such stores in the coming months. For starters, the firm plans to strike a deal with more than 1,000 kirana outlets for this multi-channel approach.

Kirana or mom-and-shops are small grocery or retail shops which are generally run by families.

The firm will pay the shopkeepers who agree to display the firm's signboards and showcase Myntra's lifestyle products on their shelves, sources told the paper.

related news

Sources point Myntra's strategy is similar to Uber's, as it wants to tap the small retailers' crowd. "That way (it is) similar to (the strategy of) Uber, the largest transportation company in the world, but with no vehicles, and Airbnb, the largest hoteling company, but with no hotels," he told the paper.

According to the paper, Myntra has tied up with the startup, ShopX, for this initiative. The startup will manage the financial, marketing and supply functions with the shopkeepers- payments, credits, supply chain, store enrolment, product placement, in-store marketing, among others. The retailers will also include small mobile retailers.

The consumers who wish to buy their products, which are kept on display, will be able to order through the app via the shopkeepers' phones. The firm from more than 1,000 small traders is planning to increase it to more than 15,000 outlets. Along with this, the firm is also planning to put shop-in-shops in some larger stores.

tags #Business #Startup

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.