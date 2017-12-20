Myntra to display products for sale in mom-and-pop shops

Myntra is planning to showcase and sell its products in kirana or mom-and-pop shops, reports the Economic Times.

Just like FMCG firms, Myntra will hire dedicated shelves at such stores in the coming months. For starters, the firm plans to strike a deal with more than 1,000 kirana outlets for this multi-channel approach.

Kirana or mom-and-shops are small grocery or retail shops which are generally run by families.

The firm will pay the shopkeepers who agree to display the firm's signboards and showcase Myntra's lifestyle products on their shelves, sources told the paper.

Sources point Myntra's strategy is similar to Uber's, as it wants to tap the small retailers' crowd. "That way (it is) similar to (the strategy of) Uber, the largest transportation company in the world, but with no vehicles, and Airbnb, the largest hoteling company, but with no hotels," he told the paper.

According to the paper, Myntra has tied up with the startup, ShopX, for this initiative. The startup will manage the financial, marketing and supply functions with the shopkeepers- payments, credits, supply chain, store enrolment, product placement, in-store marketing, among others. The retailers will also include small mobile retailers.

The consumers who wish to buy their products, which are kept on display, will be able to order through the app via the shopkeepers' phones. The firm from more than 1,000 small traders is planning to increase it to more than 15,000 outlets. Along with this, the firm is also planning to put shop-in-shops in some larger stores.