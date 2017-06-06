App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jun 06, 2017 04:40 PM IST |

Myntra signs on AKS & Chemistry for its startup accelerator program

The program is looking to sign 10-15 local brands and is designed to accelerate their growth through technical know-how, analytics and branding support from Myntra

Myntra signs on AKS & Chemistry for its startup accelerator program

Moneycontrol News

E-tailer Myntra has signed on two upcoming brands – Chemistry and AKS – for its startup accelerator program. Through this program, the company has forged a strategic partnership with local fashion brands.

The aim of the program is to create about USD 1 billion in incremental valuation for the Myntra Accelerated brands over the next three years, the company said in a statement.

“We believe that the next 3-5 years will see the emergence of many new national brands. As the leaders in the fashion & lifestyle space in India, Myntra and Jabong are well positioned to work closely with some of these emerging brands to propel them to the national stage,” said Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong.

“We look forward to working with the best of Indian entrepreneurial talent in the brand building space,” Narayanan added.

Chemistry has a reach of about half a million customers at present and it expects to take it to 3 million customers in the next three years.

“Our association with Myntra opens up a new world of opportunities for us in terms of reach, visibility and volumes through the online channel,” said Sunil Jhangiani, CEO Chemistry.

AKS which boasts of achieving a USD 6 million annual GMV in last 3 years, expects to witness a growth of 10X over the next 3 years under the accelerator.

“An online-first approach ensures that brands scale much faster and at better economies compared to an offline model,” said Nidhi Yadav, Founder, AKS.

The program is looking to sign 10-15 local brands and is designed to accelerate their growth through technical know-how, analytics and branding support from Myntra.

“Through this program, Myntra will help its partners to build their brand online and also leverage data from the 18 million monthly active users to get insights on customer behaviour and product assortments,” Yadav added.

tags #AKS #Chemistry #Myntra #Startup

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.