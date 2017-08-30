Mumbai Rains: Startups opened their hearts out as it poured in Mumbai 

Sabahat Contractor

Moneycontrol News

While some offered a place to stay, others waived off charges on their services for a day. Food startups offered free beverages and meals. Hyperlocal delivery startups continued to provide service despite waterlogging. Some others worked overtime to connect people and provide information through an online medium.

Here are some startups who helped the citizens of Mumbai during this tough week:



Be safe in the #MumbaiRains. Head to your nearest #TreeboHotel & stay for free. Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/U7GiQ6b3Kh

— Treebo Hotels (@TreeboHotels) August 29, 2017

The Bangalore-based startup offered free to stay service and it also tweeted a map with locations of hotels where people could stay and have rest.

GoIbibo- The Gurgaon-based company tweeted free cancellation or rescheduling of domestic flights to and fro from Mumbai for August 30. It also offered help to stranded Mumbaikars for free accommodation at selected hotels.



For free cancellation or rescheduling of Domestic flights from/to Mumbai for 30 Aug, write to us at mumbaiflights@goibibo.com#MumbaiRains — goibibo (@goibibo) August 30, 2017



Ridlr : This Mumbai startup worked overnight to provide minute-by-minute updates on social media to local commuters about traffic, water-logging, public transport and free stay updates. It also helped people connect with each other through social media updates.

Box8: Continued to provide meal service to people as their delivery staff operated bikes despite waterlogged roads.

Ola: The cab aggregator suspended its peak pricing and offered free OlaShare rides in Mumbai. Many of the company’s crew were on ground to help people.

Swiggy: The delivery boys at Swiggy continued to provide online food delivery despite rains. Some food outlets on Swiggy waived off minimum order value.



#MumbaiRains Dynamic pricing will be off through the heavy rain & floods. We’re offering free uberPOOL rides to help Mumbai get around.(1/2)

— Uber India (@Uber_India) August 29, 2017

Uber India cancelled its dynamic pricing and offered free UberPOOL rides to help Mumbai by running the code ‘MUMBAIRAINS’ for its pool rides.

OYO: Gurgaon-based Oyo Rooms offered free shelter at its selected hotels and shared a contact number to guide people to their nearest shelter.

redBus: This online startup gave free accommodation at its hotels and provided a contact number where stranded people can coordinate.



#Help for ppl stranded in #MumbaiRains

Call redBus Hotels on 08030970888, we’ll arrange free stay in the nearest hotel. RT to spread word. — redBus (@redBus_in) August 29, 2017

The Bombay Canteen: This canteen in Lower Parel opened its door for free food and drinks to the stranded Mumbaikars.

The company opened its doors in Bandra, Khar, Andheri for free food and tea and opened its taprooms to stay.