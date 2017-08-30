App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Aug 30, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains: Startups opened their hearts out as it poured in Mumbai 

While some offered a place to stay, others waived off charges on their services for a day

Mumbai Rains: Startups opened their hearts out as it poured in Mumbai 

Sabahat Contractor

Moneycontrol News

While some offered a place to stay, others waived off charges on their services for a day. Food startups offered free beverages and meals. Hyperlocal delivery startups continued to provide service despite waterlogging. Some others worked overtime to connect people and provide information through an online medium.

Here are some startups who helped the citizens of Mumbai during this tough week:

Treebo Hotels- The Bangalore-based startup offered free to stay service and it also tweeted a map with locations of hotels where people could stay and have rest.

GoIbibo- The Gurgaon-based company tweeted free cancellation or rescheduling of domestic flights to and fro from Mumbai for August 30. It also offered help to stranded Mumbaikars for free accommodation at selected hotels. 

Ridlr : This Mumbai startup worked overnight to provide minute-by-minute updates on social media to local commuters about traffic, water-logging, public transport and free stay updates. It also helped people connect with each other through social media updates.

Box8: Continued to provide meal service to people as their delivery staff operated bikes despite waterlogged roads. 

Ola: The cab aggregator suspended its peak pricing and offered free OlaShare rides in Mumbai. Many of the company’s crew were on ground to help people.

Swiggy: The delivery boys at Swiggy continued to provide online food delivery despite rains. Some food outlets on Swiggy waived off minimum order value.

Uber: Uber India cancelled its dynamic pricing and offered free UberPOOL rides to help Mumbai by running the code ‘MUMBAIRAINS’ for its pool rides.

OYO: Gurgaon-based Oyo Rooms offered free shelter at its selected hotels and shared a contact number to guide people to their nearest shelter.

redBus: This online startup gave free accommodation at its hotels and provided a contact number where stranded people can coordinate. 

The Bombay Canteen: This canteen in Lower Parel opened its door for free food and drinks to the stranded Mumbaikars.

Doolally Craft Beer: The company opened its doors in Bandra, Khar, Andheri for free food and tea and opened its taprooms to stay.

tags #Companies #MumbaiRains #Startup

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.