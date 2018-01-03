App
Jan 03, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Police registers case against angel investor Mahesh Murthy

The case has been registered under sections 354 (D), 509 of IPC and under section 67 of Indian IT Act at Khar Police Station

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
A case of sexual harassment has been registered by the Mumbai Police against angel investor and Seedfund co-founder Mahesh Murthy following intervention of National Commission of Women (NCW) which received complaints against him.

The case has been registered under sections 354 (D), 509 of IPC and under section 67 of Indian IT Act at Khar Police Station, as per this report.

A complaint was earlier filed by a woman in Delhi against Murthy, following which Maharashtra Police on December 29, 2017, has registered a case against the Seedfund co-founder.

NCW had written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra regarding the alleged usage of objectionable, derogatory, sexual remarks and obscene signs made by angel investor Mahesh Murthy on social media platforms against several women. 

related news

Besides the complaint made by a Delhi-based woman, the commission also highlighted a similar issue raised by another woman in 2017.

Murthy has posted a blog 'The confessions of serial offender' in February 2017 on blogging platform 'Medium'.

Murthy even claimed to have posted an apology for some of his posts.

In a press noted dated November 17, the National Commission of Women had also requested for the Maharashtra DGP's personal involvement to investigate the matter.

The commission had directed the police to apprise them about the details of the case along with action taken within 15 days.

"Such acts not only amount to outraging the modesty of women but also attract action for cybercrime," the commission had said.

