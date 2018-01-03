Mumbai Police registers case against angel investor Mahesh Murthy

A case of sexual harassment has been registered by the Mumbai Police against angel investor and Seedfund co-founder Mahesh Murthy following intervention of National Commission of Women (NCW) which received complaints against him.

The case has been registered under sections 354 (D), 509 of IPC and under section 67 of Indian IT Act at Khar Police Station, as per this report.



Mumbai Police have registered a case against renowned venture investor #MaheshMurthy u/s 354 (D), 509 of IPC, read with Section 67 of IT Act based on a complaint filed by a women in Delhi.

A complaint was earlier filed by a woman in Delhi against Murthy, following which Maharashtra Police on December 29, 2017, has registered a case against the Seedfund co-founder.

NCW had written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra regarding the alleged usage of objectionable, derogatory, sexual remarks and obscene signs made by angel investor Mahesh Murthy on social media platforms against several women.



Following the Commission's successful intervention and as per the statement of complainant (recorded in the presence of NCW officials and female police staff) cognizable offence is disclosed against #MaheshMurthy and the same has been registered against him by Mumbai Police.

Besides the complaint made by a Delhi-based woman, the commission also highlighted a similar issue raised by another woman in 2017.

Murthy has posted a blog 'The confessions of serial offender' in February 2017 on blogging platform 'Medium'.

Murthy even claimed to have posted an apology for some of his posts.

In a press noted dated November 17, the National Commission of Women had also requested for the Maharashtra DGP's personal involvement to investigate the matter.

The commission had directed the police to apprise them about the details of the case along with action taken within 15 days.

"Such acts not only amount to outraging the modesty of women but also attract action for cybercrime," the commission had said.