Mumbai food startup raises an undisclosed sum from UAE Princess

Moneycontrol News

Wegan Foods, a Mumbai-based vegan food startup has raised an undisclosed sum in funding from Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Kinjal Darukhanawala, founder and CEO Wegan foods said that the aim is to be an ethical and transparent brand and each product will be crafted in ‘happy kitchens’ with a 90 percent women workforce.

“I was impressed with the fact that Kinjal plans to have a 90 percent women workforce by hiring from organisations that groom and empower women from disadvantaged backgrounds. This is the biggest motivation for me. Globally, I have been an advocate for women’s rights and see this investment as a step in that direction,” Sheikha Arwa Al Qassimi said.

Qassimi earlier worked with foundations such as Food for Change and India Cares in India.

The funding will be used for scaling the commercial kitchen, inventory & brand building.

“We are creating a range of products that are delicious and dairy free,” Darukhanawala said.

Wegan Foods is soon to launch a range of healthy, dairy-free, pantry staples for the growing vegan community in India.

The first product, Dairy Free Cheese, is all set to launch in October 2017.

"The idea is not just being vegan but also carrying a line of products that are delicious and nutritious for all age groups to devour. A lot of people have preconceived notions about vegan food. Our brand plans to banish these notions.” Darukhanawala added.