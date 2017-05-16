Mswipe to merge PayU's offline POS division into its existing operations

Moneycontrol News

Mobile point of sale (POS) solutions provider Mswipe Technologies on Tuesday said it is taking over Naspers Group-backed PayU's offline POS division team in a partnership that will help the two companies expand their digital footprint.

Under the partnership, Mswipe will merge PayU’s existing offline POS division team into its existing operations and workforce expanding its network to 2,20,000 terminals, across over 550 cities with a combined team strength of 2,000 plus employees.

"POS terminals are the preferred medium of payments by customers to transact digitally at merchant locations. The partnership with PayU is mutually beneficial to both companies as it helps each consolidates its leadership positions in their areas of focus," Manish Patel, founder and chief executive officer, Mswipe.

“The fastest way to increase cashless transactions is by rapidly growing the number of POS terminals across the country. While traditional merchant acquirers have focused on large businesses, the needs of small and mid-sized merchants have largely been ignored. With affordable mPOS devices and acceptance infrastructure, we are trying to enable digital payments acceptance for the ubiquitous merchant," he added.

With the deal, PayU's merchants will have an access to Mswipe for their entire POS services related requirement. PayU will continue to expand its direct presence in the online fintech and payments space and defocus from the offline piece.

"We are laser focused on the online space and continue to increase our market share through new fintech products and innovation. We are glad to witness the fruition of our partnership with Mswipe, crystallised by this transaction. This partnership allows us to focus on our core of enabling digital payments across more brands and merchants across the country," said Amrish Rau, CEO, PayU India.

Almost 80 percent of Mswipe’s customer base comprises of small and medium enterprise merchants, typically supported by 2-3 employees.

The turnover of these outlets are in the range of Rs 1 to 5 lakhs a month, according to the company.

Mswipe claims that the last one year, transaction value on its network has grown four times while the number of installations has grown three times.

Mumbai-based Mswipe has raised USD 32 million do far from investors such as Falcon Edge Capital, Matrix Capital Partners DSG Partners and Axis Bank.