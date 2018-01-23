App
Jan 23, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Milkbasket raises $3 million from Unilever Ventures, others

The investment by one of the world's largest consumer goods companies in the Gurgaon startup indicates a strategic move which may encourage sales of Unilever goods via channels of such e-grocers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3 million in a pre-Series A round from Unilever Ventures, the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever, besides other investors.

The investment by one of the world's largest consumer goods companies in the online retail startup indicates a strategic move which may encourage sales of Unilever goods via channels of such e-grocers.

The fund will be deployed to strengthen the technology besides expanding the company's product assortment and focusing on customer expansion.

Founded in 2015, Milkbasket started by getting fresh milk delivered at home every morning. It has now expanded to grocery delivery in Gurgaon. It delivers products before 7 in the morning.

"Unilever Ventures aims to support some of the most disruptive emerging commerce models and Milkbasket’s approach, leveraging Indian consumers habits and preferences, bringing convenience and attractive unit economics is definitely one of them," said Olivier Garel, head of Unilever Ventures.

"The endorsement from Unilever Ventures is an important mark of confidence in our potential. At present, Milkbasket is growing exponentially and has become a popular brand in the city of Gurugram. Our vision is to become a strong player in online top-up groceries platform in India within the next five years," said Anant Goel, CEO of Milkbasket.

Milkbasket’s also counts Blume Ventures, Lenovo Capital and Empower Investment, among others as its investors.

