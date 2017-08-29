App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Aug 29, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

MedGenome secures $30 mn funding led by Sequoia India, Sofina

The latest funding round also saw participation by Zodius Capital; Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and former CEO of Infosys and Lakshmi Narayanan, former CEO of Cognizant, a company release said.

MedGenome secures $30 mn funding led by Sequoia India, Sofina
Dollar

Genomics research and diagnostics company MedGenome has secured USD 30 million (around Rs 192 crore) in series C funding led by Sequoia India and Sofina sa and aims to accelerate adoption of cost-effective genetic diagnostics.

The latest funding round also saw participation by Zodius Capital; Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and former CEO of Infosys and Lakshmi Narayanan, former CEO of Cognizant, a company release said.

The funding will accelerate development of the company's diagnostics tests and expand market penetration by increasing customer awareness on the importance of genetic tests.

Additionally, the funding will be used to broaden biomarker discovery programs, it said.

"MedGenome has established leadership in genetic diagnostics for inherited diseases in India. We will now expand DNA-based testing to cover infectious diseases like tuberculosis," said Sam Santhosh, founder and Chairman of MedGenome.

MedGenome's diagnostics tests include first liquid biopsy 'OncoTrack' for monitoring cancer treatment, non-invasive prenatal screening test (NIPT) for pregnant women, carrier screening test for couples planning on a baby, and whole exome sequencing test for identifying mutations in rare diseases. "We believe MedGenome's efforts will have a definitive impact on healthcare delivery in India and around the world," said Xiao-Tian Loi, Investment Manager at Sofina.

Gopalakrishnan said: "I am investing in MedGenome which addresses the extraordinary opportunities that exist today in the development of precision medicine".

tags #Business #MedGenome #Startup

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.