Mech Mocha raises $5 million from Accel Partners and others

Apr 27, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In December 2015, it raised USD 1 million seed round funding led by Blume Ventures and Flipkart

Moneycontrol News

Mobile gaming startup, Mech Mocha has raised USD 5 million in Series A round of funding from Accel Partners, Shunwei Capital and Blume Ventures. The company will be using these funds to develop and launch new mobile-gaming titles targeted at Indian audience.

The Flipkart-backed company is known for developing ‘Chhota Bheem Himalayan Game’ which has been played by over 4 million people and frequently enjoys numero uno position on Google Playstore in the gaming category.

The company is exploring partnerships with global firms to release their gaming titles in India.

Commenting on the development, CEO Arpita Kapoor, said “We are delighted to have Accel Partners and Shunwei Capital as investors. Globally, Accel has a wealth of experience in the gaming space with investments in Supercell and Rovio. With Shunwei, we aim to learn from the massive Chinese gaming market and introduce Chinese mobile games to the Indian audience.”

Accel Partners’ Prayank Swaroop said, “Over the past one year, we have seen Arpita and the team at Mech Mocha produce some hugely impressive work. It is our strong belief that Mech Mocha has all it takes to become the leader in the Indian mobile gaming space.”

In December 2015, it raised USD 1 million seed round funding led by Blume Ventures and Flipkart.

tags #Accel Partners #Mech Mocha #Startup

