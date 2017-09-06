App
Sep 06, 2017 11:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashish Kashyap resigns as the president of MakeMyTrip

As per the settlement agreement, Kashyap will be under non-solicitation and non-competition obligation for the next two years.

Moneycontrol News

Ashish Kashyap has resigned as the President of MakeMyTrip, a little less than a year after the online travel portal acquired rival GoIbibo.

His resignation will come into effect from September 30.

"Ashish has made an immense contribution in bringing the MakeMyTrip-Ibibo deal to fruition and setting a strong foundation for the future success of the combined group. At this juncture, I respect his passion for creating and nurturing new and innovative ideas and we wish him the best for the future," Deep Kalra, group chairman and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip, said in a late evening statement.

While the deal was announced in October last year, the Competition Commission of India approved it in February, creating the country's largest online travel agency.

Kashyap, who was earlier designated as the chief executive officer of the Ibibo Group, joined MakeMyTrip's executive team as a co-founder and president post the acquisition.

"The last ten years have been a fantastic journey and I feel privileged to have played a part in the creation and rapid growth of several leading technology brands in India. The merger with MakeMyTrip this year is one of my proudest moments, and I look forward to seeing their continued success. At the same time, I am extremely excited to be spending more of my time creating new opportunities," Kashyap said in the statement.

There was no further clarity on his plans post the exit.

MakeMyTrip currently owns 100 percent of Ibibo Group. Naspers and Tencent are the largest shareholders in MakeMyTrip, owning a 40 percent stake.

