Loss-making Flipkart is valued greater than all the retail stocks listed on NSE

Moneycontrol News

Despite making considerable losses, the secondary market has valued Bangalore-based Flipkart at a whopping USD 11.6 billion or nearly Rs 75,000 crore.

Compare it with the market capitalisation of all top retail stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and still, Flipkart wins.

Recently listed, Avenues Supermart which runs the D-Mart brand of a retail chain is valued at just about Rs 48,310 crore as of last closure on the NSE, still short of Flipkart?s valuation.

Analysts feel that in times to come, e-commerce will grow by leaps and bounds in India, making foreign investors bet on the market. The current retail market in India is over USD 500 billion. However online retail is puny at just about USD 14-15 billion.

(Closing prices as on 10th April, 2017)

"Flipkart is a true blue Indian bellwether and we are all invested in their success. After the doom and gloom of last year when the celebrated Indian founders and companies could not do anything right, it?s great to see that the best of them are back in favour,? said Avnish Bajaj of Matrix Partners, which has invested in fashion retail firms such as LimeRoad and Chumbak.

The potential upside for investors is huge. More investment and Amazon?s entry has virtually blockaded entry of any new player in horizontal e-commerce. Thus, valuation of existing investors in Flipkart are only expected to rise.

?This (investment) is good news for Flipkart as it solidifies it as a market leader, keeping competition especially Amazon at bay. Although India?s e-commerce market is still at an early stage, the market is seeing signs of consolidation as the scale is a key success factor in the business,? Sandy Shen, Research Director at Gartner said.

Flipkart topped the loss tally in 2016

Flipkart topped the e-commerce losses tally for last year with Rs 5,223 crore in losses for FY16. Amazon came second with 3,571 crore in losses. The mounting losses for e-commerce firms indicating heavy spends on marketing to up the gross merchandise value last year.

Snapdeal which is rumoured to in merger talks with Flipkart, more than doubled its losses to Rs 2,960 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.

In comparison, revenue of D-Mart grew by 40% and net profit by 52% annually in last four years. For the same fiscal year ending FY16, D-Mart?s profits grew to Rs 320 crore on the back of Rs 8,600 crore of sales.

E-commerce market size in India is expected to grow to over USD 50 billion in three years despite losses. The growth of internet subscriber base to over 450 million users is helping the commerce market.

The investment of USD 1.4 billion was a down round for Flipkart. The company was valued at USD 15.2 billion in May 2015, at its last funding round. The company has lost 23.6% in value since its last big funding round of USD 700 million in July of 2015.

?The previous valuation was largely driven by capital supply. At this time it is more important that USD 1.4 billion has come into an Indian startup rather than the relative valuation. This funding is a serious show of strength and the discount compared to the last round is not a big deal,? Vinod Murali, managing director at Innoven Capital, which has investments in e-commerce firms such as Bluestone, Voonik, and Pepperfry.