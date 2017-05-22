Logistics startup Delhivery raises $30 million from China’s Fosun

Moneycontrol News

Logistics services startup Delhivery has raised USD 30 million from China’s Fosun International which will help the Gurgaon-based company expand its services to sectors beyond e-commerce, the company said on Monday.

The funding is an extension of the equity financing round of about USD 100 million in March, by The Carlyle Group. Fosun, which set up shop in India last year, has other investments in India such as MakeMyTrip and Ixigo.

Delhivery’s existing investors include Tiger Global, Nexus Venture Partners, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, and Times Internet.

Launched in 2011, Delhivery operates in over 60 cities across the country, and claims to service at least 8,500 pin codes.

The startup provides services to both B2B and B2C companies, such as Zomato, Flipkart, and Paytm.

Now the company is looking at increasing its share of business from companies beyond e-commerce.

Delhivery also plans to increase its fulfilment centres in the country which will be GST compliant.

The Goods and Services Tax regime is set to roll out in the country on July 1, which will require merchants and traders to register under the program and report sales periodically.

GST is expected to make the life of logistics players easier by weaning out the bottlenecks of transporting road cargo through long wait lines at state borders and multiple layers of state tax.

It will also help logistics companies streamline their warehouse requirements.