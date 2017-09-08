Lessons for startup entrepreneurs from India's first ‘blade runner’

"My expectations were reduced to zero when I was 21. Everything since then has been a bonus”, said Stephen W Hawking, a theoretical physicist who has rare motor neuron disease that has gradually paralyzed over the decades thus limiting him, for most of his life, to a wheelchair.

Stephen Hawking, a professor, and an author was replying to the question, "How do you keep your spirit up?” by a reporter from a magazine.

Such, never say die attitude comes from a deeply seated self-belief, says Maj DP Singh, a war wounded veteran and motivational speaker who lost a leg during the Kargil war. He is commonly known as India’s blade runner.

"When your life is at stake, you push yourself, and when you push yourself, only then you come to know your mental and physical limits"

The marathon runner has survived numerous ailments such as injuries to liver, intestine, bladder, etc., amputation of his right leg and even today carries shrapnel embedded in his body.

What makes people like Singh and Hawking extraordinary is their grit to keep going in spite life altering experiences.

Similarly, startup entrepreneurs are tested all through their journey. Some make it, some don't.

Maj Singh helps us in identifying four life lessons for entrepreneurs:

Courage to accept the truth: "After having lost my right leg, it would have been foolish for me to expect anything related to two legs. I had to plan my life forward with one leg," says Singh.

The entrepreneurial journey can at times throw nasty surprises that can leave permanent scars on the minds and in some cases on the reputation of entrepreneurs. Thus, it is important for entrepreneurs and startups to accept the ground realities and then work forward.

Attitude builds inner strength: Entrepreneurs can't afford to snap at the time of crisis.

Hence, they should learn to dig deep into themselves, into their core, to discover their inner strength. Highlighting the importance of attitude, Singh says, "perseverance is my strong point - my flexibility is my biggest discipline.”

Entrepreneurs and startups need to accept that the only thing 'certain is uncertainty' and thus they should continuously prepare themselves for surprises and challenges in their entrepreneurial journey.

Experience impacts attitude: Entrepreneurs should always look out for acquiring experience irrespective of source and however small it might be. All experiences act as catalysts when a need arises.

Maj Singh, says "change is inside me." He further clarifies if you want to achieve your goal or sail through a crisis; the change must happen in your mind and your attitude, and that comes with experience both good and bad.

"The most powerful tool is visualisation—everything starts and ends in your mind”

Entrepreneurs should learn to retain and recall both positives and negatives experiences. However, flooding your memory bank with small yet positive thought and feeling helps in building a robust attitude.

Crisis teaches survival: Crisis brings out the best, and the worst among people and leaders are born during challenging times. "My dreams are much stronger than my failures," says Singh.

When the stakes are high, startups and entrepreneurs must find solutions and build skills to survive through the tough times- because nobody wants a premature end. Singh adds, your "desire and fire is inside you," meaning if you want to achieve your goal you will find a way.

Singh who delivers motivational talks to businesses says, he plans to launch a platform to showcase role models who can guide people in crisis through their own experience.

According to Singh, sharing experiences with others builds your character. To overcome a crisis, entrepreneurs have first to accept it the way it is. Then marshal their attitude, experience, and skills to over the challenge.