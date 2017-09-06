Lendingkart raises USD 10.5 million from Sistema Asia Fund & others

Moneycontrol News

Ahmedabad-based Lendingkart Technologies on Wednesday announced that it has raised Rs 70 crore (USD 10.51 million) from Singapore-based Sistema Asia Fund along with current investors Bertelsmann India Investment, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, India Quotient and Darrin Capital Management.

With this fresh funding, the company has raised total funding of Rs 534 crore (equity of 243 crore and debt of 291 crore).

The latest infusion of equity capital will enable the company to increase their loan book and strengthen its technology and analytics capabilities, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2014, by ex-Banker at ICICI Bank, Harshvardhan Lunia and ex-Finance Director at Lebua Group - Mukul Sachan, Lendingkart Group provides working capital loans to SMEs and small merchants.

The company provides collateral free loans to merchants who have over Rs 3 lakh of turnover annually.

“Lendingkart’s data science driven approach and contactless distribution model is the answer to the needs of the SME sector overlooked by traditional banking infrastructure,” said Dhruv Kapoor, Managing Director, Sistema Asia Fund Advisory.

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments said that digital lending is at an inflection point where technology and big data can help innovate on creating touchless credit evaluation.

Till date, about 10,000 SMEs have received funds from Lendingkart. Once the evaluation process is completed, the loan amount is disbursed to the qualifying borrower within 72 hours from the time of application, the company said.

“We are excited to have Sistema Asia Fund on board and look forward to further building our relationships with existing investors. It is this support that will help us in becoming the leading lending platform for SMEs in India,” Lunia said.