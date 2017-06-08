Laid-off IT engineers eye tech startup jobs, but are they any safer?

India's job market seems to be shrinking with news of least 2 lakh engineers losing employment in just the information technology sector. However, there is a ray of hope for the ousted employees in tech startups. India is the third largest hub in the space and the sector plans to create more than 2,00,000 jobs by 2020.

The Bright Side

According to a Nasscom Report 2016 [Indian Startup Ecosystem Maturing 2016 Edition], tech start-ups have created more than 80,000 jobs. There were over 5000 new tech start-ups in 2016 and it is still expanding.

The report has predicted a progressive growth by 2020; increasing the tech startup firms to over 10,000 and creating 2,50,000 jobs.

Grabbing a job in a startup can be the next best option for employees who have been laid-off.

Major startups like Bankbazaar, Portea Medicals, etc. are expanding and thereby increasing their job vacancies.

The Flip-side

With startups expanding and going on a hiring spree, there are chances they will want to hire cheap. Employees who have lost their jobs may appear vulnerable and be susceptible to heavy bargaining on compensation.

Besides, only well-run startups can offer growth opportunities. There are plenty of recent examples that prove a startup job is not particularly stable. E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal reported job cuts in February with the motive of increasing profitability. Similarly, startups such as Stayzilla, and AskMeBazaar closed down, leaving their employees in a limbo. AskMeBazaar simply lost focus and did not have a clear strategy which costed 4,000 jobs.

It is very important for startups to provide job security to their employees. There are over 5,000 engineering colleges in India producing techies and over 80 percent of them are "unemployable" and are eligible for IT sector jobs.