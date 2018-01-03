App
Jan 03, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lab-made meat startup SuperMeat raises approximately Rs 20 crore

The company has also formed a strategic partnership with PHW, one of Europe’s largest poultry producers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SuperMeat, a biotech and food-tech startup based in Israel has raised approximately Rs 20 crore in seed funding to bring out its lab-made chicken meat to the market. The economic support garnered by the company points towards the rising acceptability to companies coming out with the proposition of clean meat.

As per the press release by the company, the key investors who have emerged out of the recently held seeding exercise were US-based venture capital fund New Crop Capital and mission-oriented VC firm Stray Dog Capital who have a history of backing firms coming up with alternative food products. In addition, the company has also formed a strategic partnership with PHW, one of Europe’s largest poultry producers.

The company like other similar 'clean meat' startups, aims at replacing the present naturally available meat produced mainly in poultry farms with lab-produced alternatives. This is achieved by growing cells in a lab after extracting them from animals. Simply put, the company will extract cells from chickens and feed them with proper nutrients to produce muscles and fats turning them into edible meat.

Source: SuperMeat, YouTube

According to the company, the system will not just prevent the slaughtering of animals but is also eco-friendly as it negates the enormous environmental toll that is created by poultry farms. It requires 99 percent less land, 90 percent less water usage and emits 96 percent less greenhouse gases than the conventional farms. It also is healthy as it eliminates the possibility of food-borne diseases.

Given the rising global population the meat consumption is sure to increase in the coming years, several institutions are looking to back emerging firms with alternative food ideas.

tags #science #Startup #SuperMeat #Technology

